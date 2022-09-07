Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Reportedly Split

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, spent most of the summer touring new vacation spots.

The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well.

Unfortunately, it sounds like their time vacationing together has come to an end. According to a report from Page Six, the couple split up, but remain "close friends."

Here's more from Page Six:

An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” A spy told us that Padgett has been “noticeably absent” from A-Rod’s engagements of late, with one source saying, ”They parted ways, but remain great friends. He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses.”

The breakup news is unfortunate, but at least they parted ways cordially - or so it sounds.