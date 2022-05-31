Alex Rodriguez Has 4-Word Reaction To Derek Jeter Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 23: (L-R) Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on April 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter finally did something he never has before: join Twitter.

The Yankees legend's first tweet was a response to a post from 2014 that said, "Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now." Jeter responded, "Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses."

The sports world is glad to have him on the social media platform. Several of his old teammates, including fellow infielder Alex Rodriguez, have responded on social media.

A-Rod is happy to see his former teammate on Twitter.

"Welcome to Twitter, Captain! #2," he said this afternoon.

Jeter received a warm welcome from the social media masses on Tuesday following his announcement. The list of former superstar players not on Twitter is starting to dwindle with Jeter the latest addition.

Welcome to the team, Derek.