Alex Rodriguez Makes His Opinion On Jennifer Lopez Very Clear

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looked to be a power couple ready to walk down the alter in no time.

After starting their relationship in 2017, the couple was together for four years. However, like all good things, their relationship eventually came to an end.

After taking a few months to process the relationship, A-Rod opened up about his relationship with Lopez in a recent podcast. The former MLB superstar explained it all to Martha Stewart on her "The Martha Stewart Podcast" earlier this week.

Here's what he said, via TMZ Sports:

"You know, Martha, thank goodness, no regrets," Rodriguez said. "Life is good. I'm very fortunate. Look, we had a great time," the 46-year-old said. "But, more importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do." Rodriguez went on to call Lopez "the most talented human being I've ever been around." "Hardest worker," he said. "And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

Rodriguez clearly still has plenty of respect for Lopez despite their break-up.

Meanwhile, he's now dating a fitness model, Kathryne Padgett.