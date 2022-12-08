Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees re-signed star slugger Aaron Judge to a massive contract extension.

According to multiple reports, the Yankees inked Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge will be nearly 40 years old by the end of the contract - which was pointed out by plenty of people who criticized the contract.

Count former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez among those with a bone to pick about the deal. He thinks the Yankees should have given Judge this deal five years ago.

"If they could have a mulligan, they would sign him when he was 25, get him to 35 and call it a day. They backed themselves into a corner," A-Rod said about the Yankees.

Ideally, the Yankees would have given Judge a massive deal after his second year in the league when he crushed 52 home runs.

However, that's not how things went down and the Yankees had no choice but to step up and lock down their star with a big deal.