Alex Rodriguez Is Rumored To Want Timberwolves In New City

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez is reportedly in agreement to purchase a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rodriguez has been interested in getting into the professional sports ownership game for a while. He and his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, reportedly attempted to purchase the New York Mets.

According to a report last month from Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal with the Timberwolves might be in jeopardy. The second-largest investor in the Timberwolves reportedly filed a complaint about the pending sale, saying it violates his agreement. It remains to be seen what will happen.

If the sale does go through, there are growing rumors that Rodriguez would like to relocate the franchise to another city.

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press had the details:

There’s buzz now that Kevin Garnett, who is said to be worth more than $200 million, will be heavily involved in the Timberwolves basketball department if he joins franchise investors Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore if/when they gain full control in 2023. The word is Garnett, the ex-Timberwolf, wants the franchise to remain in Minnesota but Rodriguez wants to move it to Seattle, where he played for seven seasons.

Rodriguez began his Major League Baseball career in Seattle, where he played for the Mariners.

Seattle used to have an NBA team in the Sonics, though the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.