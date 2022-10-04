Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith reacts on the 18th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back.

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has the answer to that question. He thinks the Cowboys need Prescott if they want to reach their potential.

"I think we gotta remember this is a team that shipped off Amari Cooper, no Michael Gallup, Tyron Smith gets hurt," Smith said. "Before the season even started, all of the pressure was on Dak....If they are ever going to [live up to expectations] it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level."

When healthy, Prescott is among the best quarterbacks in the league. However, it doesn't sound like he'll be healthy enough to play in a Week 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Should Prescott start when he comes back?