Breaking: Alex Smith Announces Decision On NFL Career

Longtime NFL quarterback Alex Smith has officially announced a decision on his professional football career.

Smith, 36, has decided to retire. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft is coming off a season with the Washington Football Team. Smith made his way back from a devastating leg injury in 2018 and ended up starting for Washington in 2020.

However, the team parted ways with Smith following the 2020 season. Some believed Smith would look to sign elsewhere, but he’s opted to retire instead.

Smith announced his decision on Instagram.

Smith finishes his career as a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year. He threw for 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions.

Perhaps we’ll see Smith getting into coaching.

His college coach, Urban Meyer, has made it clear that he’s interested in adding Smith.

“I wanted him here,” Meyer told Michael Irvin, via News 4 Jax. “You know, we talked to him about joining (the team). He’s had a tough injury. And I would tell people this when people didn’t know how tough he was, he’s one of the toughest cats I’ve ever been around. There are some medical people in our organization that we’re very concerned. And remember, our GM (Trent Baalke) actually drafted Alex at San Francisco. So you have two people in Jacksonville that love Alex. It was that was deeper than a player, now. He’s like our family. Both of us feel so strongly about them. But that’s something that we’re just going to keep an eye on because I hope he comes back.”