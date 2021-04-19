Alex Smith officially called it a career on Monday morning.

The longtime NFL quarterback, who is coming off three seasons with the Washington Football Team, officially announced his retirement on Monday.

Smith, 36, was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, announced his decision with an Instagram post.

Smith is retiring following 16 seasons in the NFL. His comeback from his devastating leg injury in 2018 is one of the greatest in recent sports history. Smith finishes his career with three Pro Bowl appearances, 199 passing touchdowns and more than 35,000 passing yards.

The NFL world is taking to Twitter to pay tribute on social media.

“Congratulations, Alex Smith. You are an inspiration,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote.

“Congratulations to Alex Smith on a great career and for the example he set for so many. One of the classiest individuals I’ve covered. All the best to you and your family,” 49ers writer Matt Maicco tweeted.

“Alex Smith… absolutely incredible!! On so many levels. Your comeback went beyond football on so many levels. Congrats on a great career,” FOX’s Jay Glazer wrote.

“Wow. Alex Smith retires from football. Met him at Utah his junior year there. One of the classiest, smartest and most likable athletes I’ve been fortunate to cover. Salute to a hell of a career, including ushering spread offenses to forefront of football and busting the BCS,” Pete Thamel added.

Congratulations on an incredible career, Alex.