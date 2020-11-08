Watch: Alex Smith’s First Touchdown Pass In 2 Years Was Awesome

It’s been a really long road back for Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith.

The veteran NFL quarterback suffered a devastating, life-threatening leg injury toward the end of the 2018 season. Smith missed the entire 2019 season before making his way back in 2020. The former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got on the field earlier this season and he’s back today.

Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen, who suffered a gruesome leg injury of his own.

Moments ago, Smith threw his first touchdown pass in nearly two years. It was pretty awesome to see.

“You have GOT TO LOVE IT Alex Smith has thrown his first TD since November 11th, 2018. What a comeback story,” CBS Sports tweeted.

We certainly love it.

Smith found Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin over the middle. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star then evaded several defenders on way to a big touchdown.

You have GOT TO LOVE IT Alex Smith has thrown his first TD since November 11th, 2018. What a comeback story. via @WashingtonNFLpic.twitter.com/4s78wEvq4e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2020

You can see at the end of the clip above just how happy Smith is following the touchdown pass. That was a pretty special moment in D.C.

Washington is now trailing New York, 23-20, with a little more than five minutes to play in the contest.

The game is being televised on local FOX stations.