Sports World Reacts To Death Of Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy!YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY - JANUARY 13: Host of "Jeopardy!" Alex Trebek attends a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine "Jeopardy!" competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center on January 13, 2011 in Yorktown Heights, New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Alex Trebek has tragically passed away at the age of 80 years old.

TMZ confirmed on Sunday morning that the legendary TV host, who’s been hosting Jeopardy! since 1984, has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

From TMZ:

A “Jeopardy!” spokesperson tells TMZ, “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” The TV icon had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis, but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show … as impressively as ever.

The news is devastating, as few people in this world – if any – have a higher approval rating than Alex Trebek.

The sports world has millions of Trebek fans. Many of them are paying tribute to Trebek on Sunday afternoon.

“My early love for history and trivia came through watching Jeopardy! with my mom when I was young. Remember the night I answered more questions than her for the first time. Thank you Alex Trebek for being part of our lives. You were the ultimate host,” Darren Rovell tweeted.

“My parents have been watching Jeopardy every weeknight for probably 30 years. Thank you for taking care of them, Mr. Trebek,” Ralph D. Russo added.

“It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex,” legendary champion James Holzhauer wrote.

Here are some more of the tributes coming in:

Rest in peace, Alex.


