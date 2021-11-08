A year ago today, the legendary Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Alex’s wife, Jean, shared a heartfelt message in honor of her late husband on Monday afternoon. The video highlights Alex’s former desire to have compassion for each other.

Jean is continuing Alex’s compassion initiative on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“My beloved husband passed away one year ago… one of his final messages was that of the importance of having compassion for each other,” she captioned her Instagram post. “In honor of Alex’s beautiful and powerful life, please take a moment to watch this short video.”

Take a look.

Many others have taken to social media to honor the late Alex Trebek on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Mayim Bialik, a temporary host of Jeopardy! following Trebek’s passing, had a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Alex Trebek inspired many, not only because of his legendary run as the host of Jeopardy! He clearly made a tremendous impact because of his kindness.

We wish the Trebek family and his friends the best during this tough time on the anniversary of his death.