WWE star Alexa Bliss announced some major personal news on her Instagram page on Sunday morning.

She’s engaged!

Bliss, a.k.a Alexis Kaufman, revealed on her Instagram page that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Cabrera. The WWE star shared a photo of the proposal on social media.

“One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES,” she wrote.

TMZ Sports had some details on the relationship:

Cabrera and Bliss met at a Smackdown event with The Miz doing the honors as matchmaker … they all hung out during the show, and Ryan and Alexa clearly had a connection. Alexa had been engaged to fellow wrestler Buddy Murphy, and Ryan ended his relationship with “The Hills” star Audrina Patridge 2 years ago.

Cabrera shared a photo of his own on Instagram a week ago, possibly hinting at the news.

“Yup, I’ve decided I never wanna spend another Holiday without you!!!” he wrote.

Bliss, 29, has been with WWE since 2013. The Columbus, Ohio native has become a fan favorite. She’s one of the most-followed athletes in the sport with almost five million followers on Instagram.

Congrats to Alexa and Ryan on the engagement!