Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' Husband, Has Perfect Response To Drake After Being Called Groupie
In his new joint album with 21 Savage, Drake called Alexis Ohanian — the husband of Serena Williams — a "groupie."
The Reddit co-founder has already taken to Twitter with a perfect response to the callout.
"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.
Here's Drake's full line about Ohanian on the track "Middle of the Ocean":
Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie
He claim we don't got a problem but
No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi
Williams and Ohanian have been married since 2017. The couple have a five-year-old daughter, Olympia.
Ohanian is well-known for the consistent support he shows his wife. The American mogul was in the crowd for every match during Williams' final U.S. Open run earlier this year.