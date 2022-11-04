Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' Husband, Has Perfect Response To Drake After Being Called Groupie

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2018 Brand Genius Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In his new joint album with 21 Savage, Drake called Alexis Ohanian — the husband of Serena Williams — a "groupie."

The Reddit co-founder has already taken to Twitter with a perfect response to the callout.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Here's Drake's full line about Ohanian on the track "Middle of the Ocean":

Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie

He claim we don't got a problem but

No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi

Williams and Ohanian have been married since 2017. The couple have a five-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Ohanian is well-known for the consistent support he shows his wife. The American mogul was in the crowd for every match during Williams' final U.S. Open run earlier this year.