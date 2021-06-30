All England Board Member Reacts To Serena Williams Injury

Serena Williams’ attempt at an eighth Wimbledon title came to an emotional end on Tuesday afternoon.

Slipping on the Centre Court grass at the All-England Club, Williams struggled to get up. After a short injury break, the 23-time Grand Slam winner tried to fight through the injury. But with tears in her eyes and clearly battling some significant pain, she crumbled to the grass and was forced to retire in just the first set.

Williams wasn’t the only player forced to retire with injury yesterday. Soon after her incident, Adrian Mannarino suffered a similar injury on Centre Court.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Bianca Andreescu all mentioned the slipperiness in their post-match interviews as well.

In response to criticisms about the playing surface, All England Lawn Tennis Club board member Tim Henman defended the court preparation saying it was “as good as it always has been.”

He mainly attributed the slipping issues to heavy rains leading up to the tournament.

“I’m not going to stand here and say that it hasn’t been slippery, because that’s what the players have said, that’s what we’ve seen,” Henman said, via the BBC. “The one element that has been different is the weather. In the weeks leading up to it, it’s been pretty overcast, it’s been pretty wet, so the plant itself on the court, the grass, there’s always going to be a little bit of moisture in those first couple of days.

“It’s about controlling the controllables and so in terms of the preparation of the surface and the science and looking at all the readings, we have all that data…Wimbledon will always leave no stone unturned and we hope that there are no more injuries… As far as the preparation of the courts, it is as good as it has always been.”

While Henman insists that court preparation was up to standard, something is clearly different this year.

“I didn’t slip just once; I slipped like six times,” Andreescu said, per ESPN. “The courts are super slippery. I have only played here once before, but they weren’t like this at all. I spoke to a couple other players, and they said it’s not that normal. But this is something we can’t really control.”

Williams, who was on the hunt for her 24th Grand Slam title, has reportedly suffered an injury “at the top of her hamstring, in the glute,” coach Patrick Mouratoglou told ESPN.

Hopefully conditions improve and there are no more serious injuries today.