Ja Morant Names 2 Snubs From The All-NBA Teams

The NBA announced the 2020 All-NBA teams this afternoon, as we near the NBA Finals. Ja Morant, one of the league’s most exciting rookies, thinks there were two major snubs.

LeBron James, who earned a record 16th total selection, and Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimous selections as members of the first team. They’re joined by James’ Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic, and Houston Rockets’ former MVP James Harden.

Guards Chris Paul and Damian Lillard, forwards Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam, and center Nikola Jokic made the second team. The third team features Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, and Rudy Gobert.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young were the first and third player out based on the voting. Ja Morant, the only unanimous selection to the All-Rookie team, thinks those two guards were snubbed in All-NBA selection.

Both players had magnificent individual seasons. Beal averaged 30.5 points for the Wizards, while Trae Young was at 29.6 points per game. Neither team was very successful though, which probably doomed them in this voting.

It just shows the depth of talent in the NBA right now, especially at the guard positions, when guys like Beal and Young can’t crack the top three teams.

Morant was joined by Zion Williamson, Kendrick Nunn, Brandon Clarke, and Eric Paschall on the All-Rookie team. Based on his rookie year, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Morant winds up cracking one of the All-NBA teams, and soon.