All-Pro Center Jason Kelce Reportedly Makes Decision On 2022 Season

All-Pro center Jason Kelce thought 2021 was going to be his last season. He’s since reconsidered.

Kelce has reportedly informed people close to him that he’s going to play in 2022. Nothing’s confirmed yet, but that’s the way this is headed.

“Jason Kelce reveals this year was supposed to be his last, but indications are the #Eagles center will be back,” writes Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

As noted by plenty of Eagles fans, this would be a massive development for Philly.

“If the heart & soul of the @Eagles team believes it’s worth coming back another season for a chance to win, maybe more fans will come around to the fact of just how close they are,” one fan wrote.

“This makes me happy and sad at the same time. Means Kelce is back for another year, but it will most likely be his last,” another tweeted.

Jason Kelce is the heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles. His return could mean big things for the team in 2022.

Kelce, who began his NFL career in 2011, has spent his entire professional football career in Philly. He means everything to the city and Eagles fans everywhere.

From the sound of it, the All-Pro center will be back next season. Stay tuned.