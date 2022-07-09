All-Pro On Tua Tagovailoa: This Is His Last Year To Show What He's Got

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With a vastly-improved offensive roster at his disposal in 2022, there's quite a bit of pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to succeed this coming season.

Recently-signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill has consistently defended his new quarterback from critics, but he believes this is Tua's final year to prove himself as a reliable starting quarterback in the league.

“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said during a recent episode of his podcast. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

Hill is confident that Tua will take advantage of this opportunity.

“It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]," he said. “... Reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua]. I’m gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”

The Dolphins have stuck with Tua despite some up-and-down production in his first two NFL seasons. But with improved talent at nearly every offensive skill position this offseason, the former No. 5 overall pick will need to get results if he wants to retain his starting job.

Perhaps Hill can help Tua find consistency in the passing game as a new No. 1 receiving option.