All-Pro Player Reveals He Paid Teammate $250,000 For Jersey Number

Earlier this week, the football world learned how much rookie corner Sauce Gardner paid teammate D.J. Reed for the No. 1 jersey.

Gardner ponied up $50,000 to wear the number for his rookie season. That story set off a number of others with one former All-Pro player revealing he paid five times that amount.

Gerald McCoy told the NFL Total Access crew that he paid $250,000 for the No. 93 jersey when he moved from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Carolina Panthers.

"Hey listen that $50,000 is cute. That's cute. But what does your legacy mean to you? I've been wearing 93 since I went to college so when I went to the Carolina Panthers I wanted to wear No. 93. But, it didn't cost me $50,000. It cost me $250,000."

McCoy said his wife was the catalyst for him ponying up the quarter of a million dollars in the deal.

"Hey listen, I wasn't going to do it, but my wife said, 'that's your legacy.'"

McCoy ended up playing just one season with the Panthers, but left his No. 93 legacy intact.