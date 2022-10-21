All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a 35 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career.

During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football.

"I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling it quits.

Siciliano then asked Gurley if he's done with football. He responded, "Yeah, most definitely."

Gurley, a former first-round pick from Georgia, started his career with the Rams. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015, Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, and earned Pro Bowl honors three times.

After spending five years with the Rams, Gurley signed with the Falcons. Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from sustaining his elite level of play.

In six NFL seasons, Gurley had 6,082 rushing yards, 2,254 receiving yards and 79 total touchdowns.

There's no question that Gurley will go down as one of the top running backs of the 2010s.