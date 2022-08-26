"All Signs Point To" 1 Jets Quarterback Starting Week 1

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh insists he's in no rush to name the team's starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season.

He said he's willing to wait until the week before his team's opening game before deciding if Zach Wilson is healthy enough to reclaim his starting job.

"I feel like we can wait until the week of [the Ravens game," Saleh said, per the New York Post. "We'll have all those discussions. You guys should known me by now, we're going to run our stuff so being transparent in those situation won't matter."

While Wilson entered the preseason as the Jets' clear No. 1 option, the Post reports that "all signs" point to veteran backup Joe Flacco starting against his former team in Week 1.

Wilson underwent knee surgery last week to repair a torn meniscus he suffered during the Jets' preseason opener. The second-year QB participated in individual workouts with training staff during Thursday's practice.

"Right now, because of the knee, he can;t get too close," Saleh said. "He's out there watching practice and obviously, he's going through meeting and all that stuff. Once he's able to get on his feet and stand for hours at a time he'll be much closer."

Flacco is expected to step up as QB1 over reserve options Mike White and Chris Streveler.