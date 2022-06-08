All-Star Pitcher Expected To Miss "Significant Time" With Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays rotation was dealt a tough injury blow Wednesday.

According to baseball columnist Jon Heyman, "Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss significant time with his forearm injury. Currently on the IL and gathering multiple opinions."

The veteran left-hander was placed on 15-day IL last week with forearm inflammation in his throwing arm, which later extended to his elbow.

The former All-Star was reportedly projected to miss "multiple weeks" with the injury. However, there's growing concern that it could be longer after some "chronic changes" to Ryu's elbow have appeared via MRI.

Ryu is said to be getting numerous opinions on his arm. But for right now, the 35-year-old southpaw's timeline to return is very much up in the air.

On the year, Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 16 strikeouts across his six starts.

This Ryu's second stint on the IL this season after missing four weeks with a similar injury back in April.