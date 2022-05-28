Alleged Video Of The Tommy Pham, Joc Pederson Altercation Has Leaked

Prior to last night's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants slugger Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute from this past season.

During his postgame interview, Pederson detailed the confrontation between he and his former fantasy football league-mate. That description was the only detail the MLB world had on this spat — until now.

An alleged video of the altercation has leaked on Twitter.

Take a look here:

Pham was scratched from the lineup after this pregame confrontation on Friday night. Following an MLB investigation, the Reds outfielder has been suspended for the next three games.

Pederson contends that Pham slapped him over a fantasy football rules dispute. Pham claims that Pederson said some "disrespectful" comments about his former Padres team in the league groupchat.

The Giants will face off against the Reds again later this afternoon.