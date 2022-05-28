Alleged Video Of The Tommy Pham, Joc Pederson Altercation Has Leaked: Fans React

Tommy Pham wasn't lying when he said he smacked Giants outfielder Joc Pederson on Friday.

A recent clip acquired by Jomboy Media shows the Cincinnati Red touching up Pederson over a reported fantasy football dispute.

The video of the altercation quickly made its rounds in the baseball pockets of Twitter.

"Smacked TF outta him," laughed one fan.

"Will Smith'd him," chuckled another.

"Over fantasy football..."

"Oh [expletive] there’s video," another account commented.

"Omg."

"Credit to Joc for not retaliating after this child behavior," replied a Dodgers reporter.

"Tommy Pham so soft he slaps like a baby and gets his feelings hurt like one too," a user called out. "He was so upset about it all he had to brag that he’s a 'high roller' in Vegas too. Emotional and mental maturity of a damn 3-year-old."

"I guess no one has a straight right anymore with all these slaps these days," tweeted Dan Cronin.

Surprising this didn't escalate further. For now, Pham will miss the rest of the Giants series after "agreeing to" a three-game suspension.