Allen Iverson Appears To Name The NBA’s Greatest Player Ever

Allen Iverson’s Hall of Fame career overlapped with that of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

In a recent podcast interview, Iverson was discussing music when he suddenly went on a tangent and started talking about Jordan and LeBron. Out of nowhere, he said that while he loved Jordan, he feels LeBron is “the one”.

“As much as I love Michael Jordan, like, dawg, man, LeBron James is the one, dawg,” Iverson said, via TMZ . “He the one, man. That motherf****r is the one, man.”It’s hard to tell from the context whether Iverson was referring to LeBron as the all-time No. 1, or just the best at this point in his career. But it’s clear that he thinks incredibly highly of the Lakers megastar.https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1291056423938351105

If Allen Iverson really does feel that LeBron is the GOAT it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Back in 2016 he had LeBron in his top-4 list along with Jordan, Kobe and Shaq.

The feeling is pretty mutual on LeBron’s part too. Way back in 2013, LeBron called Iverson one of his two favorite players to watch as a kid.

The 2019-20 season could be the year that LeBron finally sets himself apart from Jordan. If he can lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA title, he’ll have won titles with three different franchises. Only two other players in NBA history have accomplished that feat.

We’ll see if Iverson’s proclamation about LeBron proves true.