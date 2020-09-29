There’s 1 NBA Player Allen Iverson Desperately Wants To See Win

Allen Iverson never won an NBA championship. The legendary point guard made the NBA Finals in 2001, but his Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers. Iverson retired with 11 NBA All-Star Game appearances and seven All-NBA teams, but zero championships.

In a recent interview, Iverson named one player he desperately wants to see win an NBA championship. He had a clear answer.

Iverson has a big brother/little brother relationship with Lou Williams. The Los Angeles Clippers guard began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2005. Iverson took Williams under his wing in Philadelphia.

Williams has been a part of some good NBA teams, but he’s yet to win a championship. Iverson hopes that changes.

“I just want Lou Williams to win. I want Lou to win a title… I love him man. I looked at him like, ‘look what I created,’ and then straight buckets. I love him. I want him to win so bad,” Iverson told All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Williams had a pretty good chance this year, but his Los Angeles Clippers were upset in the second round by the Denver Nuggets.

Perhaps Los Angeles – with a new head coach – can make a deep run in 2021.