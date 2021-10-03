Allen Iverson Names His Top 5 “Killers” In The NBA

Legendary NBA guard Allen Iverson is thought of as one of the best “pound for pound” stars in the history of the league.

Iverson, a Hall of Famer, recently listed off some of his favorite current NBA players.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star named his top five “killers” in today’s National Basketball Association:

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

James Harden

Bradley Beal

Damian Lillard

That’s a pretty good list.

Iverson made it clear he’s a big fan of Lillard.

“He’s a monster. Steph is just as bad as hell, but Dame is just a rude motherf—-r. He’s just rude, he’s just disrespectful. He just do anything: I mean past half-court, let it fly, buzzer beater. [He has] no fear–he’s not just a killer, he’s a serial killer,” Iverson said of the Portland Trail Blazers star.

All five players should be very fun to watch during the 2021-22 NBA regular season, which is set to begin in less than a month.