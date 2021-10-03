The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Allen Iverson Names His Top 5 “Killers” In The NBA

Allen Iverson gesturing toward the crowd.PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 16: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures to hear cheers from the crowd during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Legendary NBA guard Allen Iverson is thought of as one of the best “pound for pound” stars in the history of the league.

Iverson, a Hall of Famer, recently listed off some of his favorite current NBA players.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star named his top five “killers” in today’s National Basketball Association:

  • Stephen Curry
  • Kevin Durant
  • James Harden
  • Bradley Beal
  • Damian Lillard

That’s a pretty good list.

Iverson made it clear he’s a big fan of Lillard.

“He’s a monster. Steph is just as bad as hell, but Dame is just a rude motherf—-r. He’s just rude, he’s just disrespectful. He just do anything: I mean past half-court, let it fly, buzzer beater. [He has] no fear–he’s not just a killer, he’s a serial killer,” Iverson said of the Portland Trail Blazers star.

All five players should be very fun to watch during the 2021-22 NBA regular season, which is set to begin in less than a month.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.