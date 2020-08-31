Allen Iverson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach John Thompson

Allen Iverson has reacted on Twitter to the death of legendary head coach John Thompson.

Thompson, the iconic former Georgetown head coach, has passed away at the age of 78. Tributes from the basketball world have been pouring in all morning.

Iverson, who played for Thompson at Georgetown before going on to star in the NBA, posted a heartwarming tribute on social media.

“Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, ‘Hey MF’, then we would talk about everything except basketball…….” Iverson tweeted on Monday morning.

Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, “Hey MF”, then we would talk about everything except basketball……. pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020

Iverson, a Hampton, Virginia native, played at Georgetown for two seasons. He was involved in an altercation at a bowling alley prior to his arrival, though Thompson stuck by him. Many believe the incident and ensuing media coverage was a result of racial prejudice.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star credited Thompson with saving his life at his Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In his Hall of Fame speech, Allen Iverson thanked Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/DE1xospWIZ — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2020

Thompson recruited and produced several NBA stars, from Iverson to Patrick Ewing to Dikembe Mutombo to Alonzo Mourning.

Our thoughts remain with the Thompson family during this difficult time.