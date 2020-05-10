Allen Iverson’s Tweet About ‘Social Distancing’ Is Going Viral

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Allen Iverson had quite the viral tweet over the weekend.

Iverson, 44, took to Twitter to remind everyone of what they should be “practicing” in the current state of the world.

The 11-time NBA All-Star guard referenced his infamous “we talkin’ bout practice” rant in 2002. Iverson said the word “practice” 14 times in the now-viral press conference.

“We’re sitting here, I’m supposed to be the franchise player, and we’re in here talking about practice,” Iverson told reporters.

Iverson is having some fun with that now.

“We talkin about practicing social distancing!!! #StayHome #StaySafe” he tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted more than 38,000 times and liked nearly 150,000 times.

Well said, Allen.