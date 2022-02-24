Alternative College Football Playoff Idea Has Been Floated

The College Football Playoff won’t expand beyond the current four-team format until at least 2026 after the major conferences failed to unanimously approve any alterations.

Could that inaction motivate the NCAA’s strongest conference to take matters into its own hands?

On Thursday morning, The Athletic’s Andy Staples considered the possibility of the SEC creating its own playoff on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer).

“You could do something completely different,” Staples said. “You could kind of just rip it all up and say, ‘Well, let’s try something else.’ … What would your alternative be if you’re the SEC? To say, ‘Hey look, if you guys want to do your own thing without us, that’s cool, because we don’t really need you.'”

Staples wrote about the idea in further detail earlier this week. He suggested that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, one of the proponents of a 12-team College Football Playoff, “seems mad enough” to “simply stop worrying about the other leagues altogether.”

He explained how this tournament could work.

This is not a suggestion that the SEC break away completely from the other leagues. The SEC’s teams still could play nonconference regular-season games against teams from other conferences. But come the postseason, the 16-team SEC — remember, Oklahoma and Texas are on the way — could stage its own six- or eight-team tournament. Quarterfinals (or first-round games, in the case of a six-teamer) would be played on campus. The semifinals would be played on campus. Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas or Miami could fight over who hosts the final, which would kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.

Would Sankey go scorched earth and leave the other conferences behind? It would certainly have a seismic impact on the CFP, as an SEC representative has taken home the national title in each of the last three years.