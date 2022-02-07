Breaking: NFL Star Arrested Following Pro Bowl Sunday

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas following the Pro Bowl on Sunday night.

Kamara, who played for the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was reportedly arrested following an incident at a nightclub. The nightclub incident allegedly occurred on Saturday evening.

Las Vegas police announced the details of the arrest on Sunday night.

Kamara, 26, was reportedly arrested for alleged battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. An investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.

“Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204,” Las Vegas police tweeted.

Kamara had four catches for 23 yards in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The AFC defeated the NFC, 41-35, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The New Orleans Saints running back has been with the team since the 2017 season. He was a third-round NFL Draft pick out of Tennessee.