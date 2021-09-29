Alvin Kamara Has Blunt Comment About Saints Blowout Loss To Panthers

The first three weeks of the New Orleans Saints’ 2021 season has been about as up-and-down as you can get.

In Week 1, the Saints burst out of the gates with a massive 38-2 win over the Green Bay Packers. In Week 2, they regressed heavily with 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The 2-1 New Orleans squad got back on track in Week 3, taking down the New England Patriots 28-13.

After Sunday’s win over the Pats, superstar running back Alvin Kamara addressed his team’s struggles against the Panthers in Week 2.

“If you want to talk about last week one last time, last week we weren’t ready to play,” he said postgame interview with NBC’s ProFootballTalk. “I think this week we got a better week of practice. We kind of honed in on some of the smaller details and knew what the assignment was this week and came out and executed.”

That’s the last Kamara would give about Week 2’s loss, saying “We’re not talking about that anymore.”

A notable similarity in the Saints’ two wins this season is a heavier involvement for the dynamic, pass-catching running back. In Week 1’s win over the Packers, Kamara finished the day with 83 rushing yards, three receptions and a receiving touchdown. In this past weekend’s win over the Pats, he finished with 89 rushing yards, three receptions and another receiving touchdown.

Through Week 2’s blowout loss in Charlotte, Kamara logged just five rushing yards on eight carries and 25 receiving yards on four catches.

“I just try to do everything I can when I touch the ball,” Kamara said. “I mean it’s taking advantage of the touches I do get. I wouldn’t say the team is reliant on my successes, as far as the team goes. I mean, when I get the ball I try to make as much happen as I can.”

This coming weekend, the Saints will kickoff in their first game back in the Superdome after the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans earlier this year.

“It’s huge,” Kamara said of his team’s home opener against the New York Giants. “We’re ready to get back and get in front of our home crowd.”