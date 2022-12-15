Alvin Kamara Has Honest Reaction To Saints Play-Calling

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Early in his NFL career, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was utilized heavily as a receiver out of the backfield. In each of his first two professional seasons, he received more than 100 targets.

But in Year 6, those receiving numbers have taken a significant dip.

On Thursday, Kamara was asked about the lack of screen passes being thrown his way.

"I'm gonna go ask Pete [Carmichael] after this," Kamara responded. "It's hard to get those looks going when we might be behind the chains... It might not be the timing."

Through 11 games this season, Kamara has been targeted 68 times for 51 catches, 433 yards and two touchdowns. He reeled in 81 receptions for 826 yards and five touchdowns on 100 targets during his rookie season.

The Saints will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 matchup on Sunday.