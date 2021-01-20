Alvin Kamara Has Hilarious Solution To Tennessee Coaching Search

The coaching situation in Knoxville right now is an absolute mess.

Following the for-cause firings of head coach Jeremy Pruitt, assistants Brian Niedermeyer/Shelton Felton and seven other members of the football program’s recruiting staff yesterday, Tennessee is scrambling to name a new coach.

Among the undoubted weight of the situation, former Volunteer running back Alvin Kamara brought some levity to the table. The Saints star RB took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a hilarious solution to Tennessee’s coaching troubles.

“Somebody photoshop me in neyland with a coaches headset on…” Kamara wrote.

Somebody photoshop me in neyland with a coaches headset on… — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 20, 2021

Just minutes later, a fan fulfilled his request.

During his two collegiate seasons with the Volunteers, Kamara collected 1,977 yards from scrimmage and 24 all-purpose touchdowns. While these stats are outstanding, many analyst still believe Kamara wasn’t used to his full potential in Knoxville.

Kamara is deadly in both the run and pass games. In 2020, the former Tennessee star collected 1,688 total yards and led the NFL with 21 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.

While Kamara’s tweet was clearly a joke, a former Tennessee player turned NFL star will actually help in the coaching search. Peyton Manning is reportedly expected to play a “big role” in the efforts to fill out the Volunteer’s staff.

In addition to all the coaches fired for NCAA recruiting violations, athletic director Phil Fulmer has also announced his retirement.

Tennessee should certainly take all the help they can get.