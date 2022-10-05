Alvin Kamara Is Ready To Play: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints look set to get one of their best players back in a few days.

Star running back Alvin Kamara confirmed to the media on Wednesday that he's ready to play after missing this past Sunday's game with a rib injury.

"This week I'm feeling great, healthy, and ready to roll," Kamara said.

Saints fans are elated by this news.

Kamara hasn't played since Sept. 25 when the Saints played the Carolina Panthers. Kamara finished that contest with 15 carries for 61 yards.

For the season, he's rushed 24 times for 100 yards and no touchdowns. He's also caught five passes for 19 yards and no touchdowns.

He'll look to help the Saints get back in the win column when they take on the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.