NASCAR has officially added a star NFL running back to its employee list.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has joined NASCAR in a special advisory role.

Kamara, 25, has become a big fan of NASCAR in recent years. He’s at today’s race in Nashville, Tennessee and is looking to help grow the sport among new audiences.

“Excited to announce that I’ve officially joined NASCAR as the first Growth and Engagement Advisor!” Kamara tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Kamara even has his own employee badge:

Kamara, a Georgia native, met with NASCAR driver Joey Logano before Sunday’s race in Nashville.

Kamara’s interest in NASCAR piqued last year during the pandemic, when he attended a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I was kind of like, let me stay on my side, I’ll introduce myself,” Kamara said earlier this year. “But everyone was so welcoming. They’re like, ‘Man, we love that you’re here. Are you really interested?’ I’m like yeah, and we had conversations going and flowing. I’m meeting fans and interacting with people. I’m like oh, this is a safe space. It’s not what I thought it was. I was pleasantly surprised.”

Kamara is hoping to make NASCAR a more inclusive sport moving forward.

“There are people in the African American community that are obviously interested,” Kamara said. “I think it’s more so on our radar now because of what’s been happening over the past, I guess, nine or 10 months. Bubba, the news of him has been everywhere. Obviously with NASCAR making the move to ban the flag from their events and from basically their culture and their footprint, that was one huge thing. I probably couldn’t bring myself to a race if that was something I felt like they were supporting. With that being gone, I think that there will be more African American fans and people that are interested.”