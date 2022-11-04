Alvin Kamara Not Happy With Michael Thomas Criticism

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints after scoring a tochdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas have been through the best of best times and toughest of tough times together in their careers with the New Orleans Saints. So amid criticism of Thomas following his recent season-ending injury, Kamara is supporting his teammate.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Kamara was asked about the criticism Thomas has received for his recent injury history. Kamara responded by admonishing those who would treat Thomas that way, saying that it pains him.

"For people to be talking s-t, it irks my soul to see that," Kamara said.

It's been a rough couple of years for both Thomas and Kamara, who have been dealing with injuries for the better part of three years now.

Since breaking the record for receptions in a single season back in 2019 and winning Offensive Player of the Year, Michael Thomas has been limited to just 10 games.

Alvin Kamara, who earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors after leading the league in touchdowns in 2020, has not played a full season since his rookie year. He missed four games last year and has already missed two this year.

Thomas is now heading to injured reserve for the second year in a row, while Kamara is basically the only steady hand among the skill position players as the team desperately tries to sort its quarterback situation.