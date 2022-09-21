Alvin Kamara Practicing Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When the New Orleans Saints took the field for a contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, the team was without star running back Alvin Kamara.

After getting nicked up in the season-opener, Kamara was unable to play against the Buccaneers with a rib injury. New Orleans went on to lose the game by a final score of 20-10.

The good news for the Saints is that this doesn't seem like a long-term issue. According to a report from Saints insider Nick Underhill, Kamara was back at practice on Wednesday.

It's safe to say fans are excited for the news.

One fan used a scene from Wedding Crashers to celebrate.

"Thank god boy we need Adebo and Kamara on the field," another fan said, noting the appearance of Paulson Adebo as well.

"Oh thank you…." said another.

New Orleans faces off against a reeling Carolina Panthers team looking for its first win of the season.