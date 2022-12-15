Alvin Kamara Reacts To Drew Brees Landing New Coaching Job

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints look on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Earlier today, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was confirmed to be joining the coaching staff for his alma mater Purdue. As you might imagine, his former teammates have some thoughts on that.

During today's press conferences, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was asked about Brees' new career move. With a laugh, Kamara said that Brees must be "bored" if he's back on the sidelines as a coach already. Jokes aside, he knows that Brees is already a good coach with a helmet on and is interested in seeing how he does with a headset on.

"I think Drew's bored," Kamara said, via ESPN Saints insider Katherine Terrell. "Drew you're bored! I think he'll do good. With a helmet on, he's a great coach. I don't know how he'll do with a headset. We'll see."

Brees helped turn Kamara into one of the best running backs of the past five years. Since his retirement, Kamara has been a different player - and the Saints have been a very different team.

It remains to be seen what Drew Brees' long-term plans really are. He's given broadcasting a try but didn't seem to enjoy his lone season working as a color analyst on NBC.

Perhaps this job with Purdue will be the springboard for Brees into an even bigger coaching role - either with the Boilermakers or another team somewhere out there.

Will this be the first of many jobs in college coaching?