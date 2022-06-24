Alvin Kamara Reportedly "Bracing" For Lengthy Suspension

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

All-World running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly bracing for a lengthy suspension during the 2022 season.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the New Orleans Saints will be without their star running back for more than a handful of games. Florio suggested Kamara is "bracing" for a suspension longer than six games.

From the report:

Per a league source, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks. The only question is when the suspension will be imposed. The league typically prefers to wait until the criminal legal process has ended before taking action. Kamara faces felony battery charges, with the next hearing set for August.

Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men were accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

According to Florio, the Personal Conduct Policy provides for a baseline six-game suspension in the event of felony battery. Florio also mentioned that Kamara could be placed on paid leave pending resolution of the criminal case.

It certainly seems like the Saints will be without their star running back for over a third of the upcoming season.