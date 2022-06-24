Alvin Kamara Responds To Suspension Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 07: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown by eating Airheads candy on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints received some troubling news about one of their star players.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, star running back Alvin Kamara is "bracing" for a lengthy suspension. The NFL will reportedly suspend Kamara for "at least" six games during the 2022 season.

It didn't take long for the news to reach the star running back. On Thursday night, Kamara had a hilarious response to the report from Florio.

"@ProFootballTalk can you tell us when Jesus gon return to earth?" the star running back joked on Twitter.

Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men were accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

According to Florio, the Personal Conduct Policy provides for a baseline six-game suspension in the event of felony battery. While Florio seems confident in his report, Kamara seems to suggest that the NFL insider might not have the report accurate right now.

We'll have to wait and see what the NFL officially decides.