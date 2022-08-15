Alvin Kamara Unlikely To Be Disciplined: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It doesn't look like New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is going to be suspended for this season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's looking "more and more unlikely" that Kamara will get suspended this year.

Kamara was originally arrested back in February for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The victim was reportedly battered at a nightclub along the strip.

His scheduled hearing was delayed two months in early August so any decision that comes could take place close to halfway through the season.

Saints fans are relieved that Kamara probably won't face discipline this year.

The Saints will kick off their 2022-23 campaign against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.