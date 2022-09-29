Alvin Kamara's Case Pushed Back: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the AFC during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's been many months since New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas and booked on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. But there's been a big update in the ongoing court case.

According to David Charns of 8 News Now in Las Vegas, the next court date has been moved to November 9. Per the report, the move comes as lawyers try to coordinate a meeting on negotiations - which includes around a dozen attorneys.

That's good news for Saints fans and fantasy football players who might otherwise be nervous about the star running back getting suspended in the middle of the season. The longer it takes for the court to play out, the less likely it is that he gets suspended for it.

Fans have made that much clear on social media. Everyone is hoping that the court dates get moved as far away from the 2022 NFL season as possible:

Alvin Kamara has played in two games this season and has 119 yards from scrimmage so far. He's made the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons and earned All-Pro honors in two of them.

Last year Kamara recorded over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. The year before, he led the NFL with 21 touchdowns, finishing sixth in Offensive Player of the Year voting and tying the 92-year-old record of most rushing touchdowns in a game.

Of course, while pushing off the trial date decreases the chance that he's suspended for the 2022 season, it increases the likelihood that he's suspended for the 2023 season.

Will Alvin Kamara wind up missing any games as a result of this incident?