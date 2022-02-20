Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name.

Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters.

The longtime sideline reporter is engaged to former North Carolina Tar Heels and NFL quarterback Bryn Renner.

“2 years down, forever to go 😍 it’s our last anniversary before we are husband and wife (!!!!) and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us. A few things we know for sure: It will never be boring, You will always keep me laughing, and we will always find a dog to pet that’s not ours ❤️ I love you,” she wrote back in December.

Renner, a former top recruit out of Virginia, played collegiately at North Carolina. He and Balionis have been engaged since last spring.

Renner, 32, played in the NFL from 2014-16. He spent time on the practice squads of several franchises.

Congrats to Amanda and Bryn!