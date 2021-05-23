Amanda Balionis Reacts To Brooks Koepka’s Putting Frustration

Brooks Koepka is one stroke back of the lead at the PGA Championship heading into Sunday’s final round.

The 31-year-old four-time major champion has won this tournament twice. He’s hoping to add a third championship on Sunday.

Koepka is obviously playing well in South Carolina this weekend, though he was frustrated by one aspect of his game following Saturday’s round. He felt he could have been more efficient with his putter.

“Definitely failed putting,” Koepka said following his Saturday round. “I think that is probably the worst putting performance I’ve ever had. I guess the only way to look at it is that it can’t get any worse.”

“The speed was so off.”

Brooks Koepka sits down with @Amanda_Balionis to discuss what he needs to improve on tomorrow at the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/mdGeufyeeE — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 22, 2021

Amanda Balionis, who was interviewing Koepka in the clip above, shared her reaction to his comments.

“The numbers don’t back up what Brooks said about his putting but he was understandably hot after that bogey on 18. Came over to us less than 5 minutes after finishing up. No one is harder on Brooks during a Major than Brooks & I’m sure he won’t sleep until he feels this is fixed,” she tweeted.

The numbers don’t back up what Brooks said about his putting but he was understandably hot after that bogey on 18. Came over to us less than 5 minutes after finishing up. No one is harder on Brooks during a Major than Brooks & I’m sure he won’t sleep until he feels this is fixed https://t.co/okrksLR5Ax — Amanda Balionis (@Amanda_Balionis) May 23, 2021

It will be interesting to see what adjustments he makes on Sunday.

Koepka is set to play in the final group with Phil Mickelson beginning at 2:30 p.m. E.T.