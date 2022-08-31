Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 12: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Amari Cooper #19 after a seven-yard touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on December 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade.

The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.

The Cowboys got a fifth-round pick and swapped sixth-round picks with the Browns, while the Eagles got a fourth and a seventh-round pick.

This is being brought up because Cooper has better numbers than Reagor, but still got less in return.

Cooper has amassed 1,000 receiving yards in two of the last three seasons, while Reagor has yet to top even 400 yards.

Did Dallas rush into trading Cooper? Time will only tell since he's yet to play a snap for the Browns.

That said, if he balls out this season, Cowboys fans may come back to this tweet and get upset.