Amari Cooper Makes Opinion On Browns Offense Very Clear

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason, expectations for the team's 2022 offensive unit took a significant spike.

But with Watson now suspended for the first 12 games of the season and Jacoby Brissett taking over the QB1 position, those expectations are much lower ahead of this weekend's season opener.

Despite this complicated quarterback situation, newly-acquired WR1 Amari Cooper believes the Browns' offense has what it takes to exceed current expectations.

“Hopefully it’s going to be fireworks,” Cooper said, per 92.3 The Fan. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything we want to be. I would just say ‘wait and see.’ Why not? It’s right around the corner.”

Cooper joined the Browns organization in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. At the time of this major acquisition, Watson did not yet have a suspension against him.

The Browns will kickoff their 2022 season with an away matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.