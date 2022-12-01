Amari Cooper Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, Deshaun Watson will make his long-awaited return to the football field.

After missing the entire 2021 season, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Following his 11-game suspension, the former star quarterback will make his debut for the Browns this weekend.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has been catching passes from Jacoby Brissett for the past 11 weeks, isn't too concerned about getting into sync with Watson.

“He has great anticipation, but really you attribute that to his hard work,” Cooper said, via Dan Labbe of cleveland.com. “He’s real good at, ‘OK, this is my receiver. I’m going to look at film of him to see how he runs routes,’ so that he can know how to anticipate throwing you certain routes.”

Fans will get to see the Browns duo in action on Sunday against the Houston Texans - Watson's former team.

Will Cooper keep dominating like he has all season long?