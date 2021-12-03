Amari Cooper’s Comment About Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper shared an eyebrow-raising take on the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols after last night’s game.

Suggesting that he should have been able to play through the virus, Cooper likened his COVID-19 situation to when Michael Jordan played through an ailment in his iconic “Flu Game.”

“It was tough, knowing that I could physically gone out there and played, but the restrictions didn’t allow me to,” he said. “Jordan played with the flu. That’s how I looked at it.

“It was a restriction of not being able to play with what I had. It was tough, knowing that I could physically gone out there and played, but the restrictions didn’t allow me to do so.”

This comparison is ludicrous for a whole slew of reasons. Firstly, the COVID-19 virus has been proven highly-contagious and potentially life-threatening. Secondly, it’s unconfirmed if Michael Jordan even had the flu during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

Two weeks back, Amari Cooper tested positive for the virus. As a result, he was forced to sit out for the Cowboys’ next two contests.

As an unvaccinated player, Cooper needed to isolate for 10 days and stop showing symptoms before returning to the field. A prolonged period of symptoms ultimately held him out for an extra week.

Easing back into his role as one of the Cowboys’ leading receivers, Cooper played just 35 percent of offensive snaps and made two grabs for 41 yards during last night’s 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.