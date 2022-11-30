Amazon Announces Decision On Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Nets guard Kyrie Irving received a ton of backlash for sharing a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America on social media. The film is said to feature language that is "untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion."

With that said, a petition has been going around to remove Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America from Amazon.

On Wednesday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has no plans to remove the documentary from its site.

"We have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable," Jassy said.

Jassy then opened up about the difficulties that come with moderating content for sale on Amazon.

"Some cases are more straightforward — if you have works that actively promote or incite violence, or teaches people how to do things like pedophilia, those are easy," he explained. "We don’t allow those. … When you have content whose primary purpose is not to espouse hate or ascribe negative characteristics to people, that is much trickier and a very slippery slope if we take a lot of those out of the store."

Irving missed multiple games for the Nets due to a suspension. He returned to the team's lineup on Nov. 20.

The Nets are hoping Irving avoids another sticky situation this season.