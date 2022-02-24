Amazon Could Reportedly Make Huge Run At NFL Head Coach

Amazon’s presumed top choice for its No. 1 NFL analyst appears to be heading elsewhere, as Troy Aikman will reportedly sign with ESPN.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Wednesday night that Aikman is on the verge of signing a Tony Romo-like contract at ESPN.

Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback, signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS. Aikman could reportedly be getting similar money.

While Aikman is reportedly out for Amazon, another big NFL name is reportedly in play.

NEWS COLUMN: Sean McVay may want to continue coaching, but Amazon may back up a Brinks truck to convince him otherwise, according to sources. https://t.co/XIwmM297db — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 24, 2022

McVay, fresh off a Super Bowl win, has already announced that he plans on returning for another season in 2022.

However, money talks, and it’s possible Amazon’s offer will be big enough to get him to consider a career change.

It’s shaping up to be a fascinating offseason in the broadcasting world.